The Countries that Pay the Most and Least for LEGO

TheToyZone is an independent publication with no ties with companies mentioned on the site. We don’t accept free products in exchange for glowing reviews. Instead, we report our own findings to help you make an informed decision.

TheToyZone is an independent publication with no ties with companies mentioned on the site. We don’t accept free products in exchange for glowing reviews. Instead, we report our own findings to help you make an informed decision.

LEGO is the world in miniature. From kid-sized construction projects to brick-by-brick replicas of cinematic universes, LEGO offers a way for little hands to get a grip on the world.

But LEGO also tells a tiny tale about world economics. The price of LEGO differs depending on the country where you shop. In fact, TheToyZone found a 744% difference between the average price of LEGO in the most and least expensive markets.

We researched the prices of eight popular LEGO sets in marketplaces across roughly 200 countries where new LEGO sets are sold and totaled up the average price for each territory. Then we converted our findings to US dollars and ranked the final figures to uncover the countries that pay more for their LEGO.

Key Findings

The cheapest place in the world to buy LEGO is Belgium, where the average price of the sets in our study is $269.

where the average price of the sets in our study is The most expensive LEGO on Earth is in Argentina, where a set costs $2,270 on average.

where a set costs on average. In the United States , the average LEGO set costs $349.

, the average LEGO set costs Denmark , where LEGO is from, is the second cheapest place in Europe to buy LEGO and the fourth cheapest place in the world at $287.

, where LEGO is from, is the second cheapest place in to buy LEGO and the fourth cheapest place in the world at In South America, LEGO costs over five times as much in Argentina ($2,270) as it does in Paraguay ($429).

Scroll on to see where your country features overall — and how prices fluctuate for different LEGO Special Editions.

Click to see full-size image

North America

Once upon a time, the United States was one of the cheapest places to buy LEGO. “Our selling costs in Europe and Asia are higher than in the US because of the size of the US market and retailers (economies of scale),” LEGO’s Corporate Management told a LEGO blogger in 2008 . “Furthermore, the US market is by far the most price competitive in the world.”

However, the flattening of international markets means that American prices have caught up with many other territories. Panama is the most expensive place to buy LEGO in North America, at $479 a set. Despite there being a LEGO factory in Juaréz , Mexico follows closely behind. The average set here will set you back $447.

If you travel upstate to Canada, the average price for a set is $294 — saving you almost $200.

Click to see full-size image

South America

Argentina has the highest average LEGO price in South America, costing over five times more ($2,270) than it does in Paraguay ($429).

But while the costs vary significantly between those two countries, the cost of a LEGO set in Chile, Colombia and Brazil all sit around the $600 mark — costing $621, $635 and $652, respectively.

LEGO lovers in Argentina face a number of challenges when trying to acquire their favorite sets due to high inflation and import restrictions. Since LEGO is purchased from other countries, not only does it have to go through customs and face mailing issues, but buyers might also experience exchange rate variation and import costs , which all play a part in the final price.

Click to see full-size image

Europe

Denmark is the birthplace of LEGO. So, while most living costs in Denmark are high compared to the rest of the world, LEGO remains mostly affordable (yes, LEGO is a living cost). Reasonable prices and no surprises across the sets in our study make Denmark one of the cheapest places in Europe to get your bricks — second only to Belgium, where the average cost for a LEGO set is $269. (You can also find lots of exclusive LEGO swag at the LEGO House Store in Billund, among other Danish outlets.)

In fact, LEGO prices are pretty steady across Europe, although prices tend to get steep the further east you go. That said, the rest of Scandinavia prices its LEGO significantly higher than Denmark. Cyprus has the highest average cost in Europe, with an average price of $958.

Click to see full-size image

Middle East & Central Asia

Turkey is the cheapest country for LEGO in these regions. Prices here vary depending on the set but even out at a pretty reasonable average of $337. While the LEGO Medium Creative Brick Box 10696-1 is just $24, the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT 75313 is a much less wallet-friendly set at $782.

According to The Lego Play Well 2022 Report, more than 86 percent of parents in Saudi Arabia believe play is key in enabling children to learn new things and that Lego products help with their children’s development. Despite this, Saudi Arabia is the most expensive country to buy LEGO in this region, at an average of $572 per set. This is largely due to eye-watering costs for LEGO sets from Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises.

Click to see full-size image

Rest of Asia & Oceania

Some of the lowest prices paid for LEGO are across this region. Japan is the third-cheapest LEGO market in the world (behind Belgium and Croatia), where the average price for a set is $282.

The LEGO factory in China produces 80% of Asia’s bricks . There are also lots of niche and megastore outlets in neighboring Hong Kong , meaning that sellers need to keep their prices competitive. This could explain China’s reasonable price of $377.

Our priciest find in this region is Pakistan. Most of the sets in our study were on the wrong side of $300 in Pakistan, where the only sets that are less than that are the LEGO Medium Creative Brick Box 10696-1 and the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal 21056 at $94 and $258, respectively.

Click to see full-size image

Africa

The only African country where LEGO is officially available is South Africa. The first LEGO Certified Store opened in 2018 in Sandton City . Several other openings followed, including Menlyn Park in Pretoria, Canal Walk in Cape Town and Gateway in Durban. Despite the novelty, prices in South Africa are not unreasonable — the average price for a set is $324. However, the price of several sets in Morocco and Egypt are some of the highest.

Click to see full-size image

Comparing The Prices of 8 Must-Have LEGO Sets

Our final set of maps does away with the average prices and looks at the cost of eight different sets around the world. Keep reading to find out what is the cost of LEGO editions such as the Harry Potter Hogwarts LEGO set or Marvel Daily Bugle set.

LEGO Medium Creative Brick Box Prices Around the World

Boasting 35 different colors, the Medium Creative Brick Box is a collection of bricks and pieces designed to encourage builders of all ages to use their imagination and create their own constructions and vehicles. And it’s stored in a handy box that looks like a brick too. But how much does it cost?

Ireland is the cheapest country in the world to buy this set, at an affordable price of $12. Three countries came in joint second with a set price of $21: the Czech Republic, Greece and Lithuania. To get your hands on this brick full of bricks in Argentina, it will cost ten times that amount ($210), making it the most expensive country to purchase this set. Morocco follows as the second most expensive, with a price of $131.

Click to see full-size image

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Set Prices Around the World

Hogwarts is the famous school of Witchcraft and Wizardry where Harry Potter and his friends study magic and battle against You Know Who. The stunning Scottish castle is full of magic and brimming with secrets — much like its LEGO version. For any Harry Potter fan, all 6,000 pieces which make up the LEGO set are worth every cent.

Click to see full-size image

Norway leads the pack as the cheapest country in the world to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 set, priced at $318. This is followed by Sweden, with a price of $338. Argentina is the most expensive ($2,614), and Cyprus comes in as the second-most expensive due to a substantial $1,344 price tag. Egypt, Pakistan and Brazil each pay around a thousand dollar mark.

LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System Set Prices Around the World

Who said LEGO was just for kids? The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System 71374 set encourages adults to revel in their nostalgia and recreate the video games of the past. The interactive NES model is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. So, let’s talk numbers…

Click to see full-size image

Once again, Argentina is the most expensive country for LEGO lovers. If you’re looking to get your hands on this set, it’ll cost $1,834. Cyprus comes in second place. Although it is over $1,000 less than the price paid in Argentina, $745 is still a hefty sum. Norway is the cheapest country at $149, one of the lowest prices paid for any LEGO set within our study. And in Japan, where the Super Mario Bros was originally created for Nintendo, the price is $209.

LEGO Disney Castle Set Prices Around the World

From the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to Disney’s Magical Kingdom. Boasting intricately detailed facades and towers, a series of family-favorite mini figures and over 4,000 pieces, The Disney Castle 71040 replicates the real-life features of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World. But would it be cheaper to visit the real thing?

Click to see full-size image

If you’re looking to buy this set in Argentina, then yes, the cost of entry to Disney World is more wallet-friendly. The price for the iconic LEGO set is $2,861. On the opposite end of the scale, our research shows that Canada is the cheapest country to buy this set in 2022 at a much more affordable $101.



However, the price for this set sits at over $1,000 in four other countries, including Egypt ($1,018), Colombia ($1,069), Cyprus ($1,100) and Tunisia ($1,231).

LEGO Marvel Daily Bugle Set Prices Around the World

Looking for a LEGO set that you can really marvel at? The Daily Bugle Set features storylines that true comic fans will know, from Sinister Six to the Spider-Verse. But how many dollars do you have to shed to be able to take it home and build it yourself?

While Argentina and Cyprus continue to have high prices for this LEGO set — costing $1,963 and $935, respectively —- the third-most expensive country to purchase the LEGO Marvel Daily Bugle is Ireland ($887). This is $621 more than the cheapest country in our research, which is also located in Europe: Norway offers the set at a more reasonable price of $266.

Click to see full-size image

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Set Prices Around the World

Star Wars premiered over 40 years ago and has maintained its popularity ( and value ) ever since thanks to its cultural impact, loyal fandom and numerous spin-offs. Not to mention its collaboration with LEGO: LEGO has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, scenes and characters from the Star Wars universe for more than two decades. But where can you get one and how much will it cost?

Click to see full-size image

Belgium has proven to be the cheapest country ($417) to buy the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT 75313 set, whose prices are considerably high around the world when compared to other LEGO sets. Croatia comes in second place with $427. Once again, Argentina is the most expensive. You can get your hands on this other-worldly set for the staggering sum of $5,983 — the highest price paid in any country for any set from our study.

LEGO NINJAGO City Gardens Set Prices Around the World

Designed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the world of NINJAGO, the City Gardens 71741 Set is perfect for both play and display. The mammoth set has 5,685 pieces, spanning over three floors which include an ice cream shop, Chen’s noodle house, the control room and a museum celebrating the ninjas’ rich history. How many dollars will you have to spend before you can get busy playing?

Click to see full-size image

Our research shows that Argentina is the most expensive country ($1,548) to buy the LEGO NINJAGO City Gardens 71741 set. Cyprus comes in second place with significantly less but still hefty $769. However, you can buy the same set for just $248 in Slovakia — that is $1,300 less than in Argentina.

LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal Set Prices Around the World

The Taj Mahal was built in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to honor his “ favorite wife ,” Mumtaz Mahal. It has since become one of the seven wonders of the world and one of the most famous landmarks — making it the perfect LEGO set for architecture lovers who want to replicate the build.

Click to see full-size image

Turkey is the cheapest country ($85) to buy the LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal 210561 set, according to our research. The data we gathered from marketplaces across 200 countries shows that Argentina is the most expensive ($1,144), followed by Morocco, with a price of $330. Still, these figures are a far cry from the cost of actually recreating the famous landmark entirely from LEGO .

Building LEGO Futures

LEGO may not be the cheapest toy to collect, but just like real buildings, it can be an investment. A half-reconstructed ROTJ Death Star bought in 2005 could get you $2,738 now (or around half that if you’ve played with it).

But to be in with a chance of owning a collectible down the line, you need to get your hands on the set in the first place. To find out where LEGO sets are the most and least expensive, explore the full results in the interactive below.

Making an investment doesn’t always mean spending as much as possible. If you plan to share your LEGO with your kids, it is also an investment in them. LEGO can boost children’s spatial skills and their STEM prospects, as well as being a workout for the imagination.

And with the LEGO manufacturers seriously developing sustainable alternatives to the traditional plastic brick and promising not just a neutral but positive impact on the planet, you could even be investing in Earth’s future: keeping the planet operational for long enough to see Junior’s early brick experiments made real!

Methodology

To determine the countries that pay the most and least for LEGO in 2022, TheToyZone reviewed prices of some of the most popular LEGO sets in roughly 200 countries around the world.

First, we reviewed the prices of eight of the most popular LEGO sets in marketplaces around the world:

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT 75313

LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal 21056

LEGO Disney The Disney Castle 71040

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043

LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System 71374

LEGO NINJAGO City Gardens 71741

LEGO Marvel Daily Bugle 76178

LEGO Medium Creative Brick Box 10696

We only reviewed products in national marketplaces with the country code top-level domain of each respective country. We then converted local prices to US dollars using currency exchange rates as of October 9th, 2022. Converted prices were averaged across the eight LEGO sets to produce an average LEGO price for each country. Countries were then ranked based on the average price of LEGO sets. Only the 71 countries with data for all eight LEGO sets were included in our analysis.